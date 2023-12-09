Hartlepool pair remanded in custody after they admit car door offences

Two men have admitted a string of charges after police were alerted to reports of strangers trying to open car doors.

Shay Rowbotham, 25, of Lister Street, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to going equipped with a hammer to steal and to vehicle interference in the town’s Eamont Gardens on December 5.

Louis Cornish, 24, of Whitby Street, admitted vehicle interference and possessing a blade in Eamont Gardens on the same evening.

The pair also pleaded guilty to unrelated charges when they appeared before Middlesbrough’s Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Rowbotham admitted two bail offences, possessing class A cocaine on October 5 and to the theft of a wallet containing £240 on September 30.

Cornish pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a house window and side door on November 3 and to failing to surrender to custody on December 4.