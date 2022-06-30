Hartlepool pair sentenced after criminal damage spree

Anthony Stokle senior, 45, received a suspended jail term after he pleaded guilty to committing three offences in Hartlepool on the same day.
Stokle, of Dewberry Close, Hartlepool, admitted damaging a car, fence, windows, door and garage on May 17 last year.
His three-month jail term was suspended for a year and Teesside Magistrates’ Court also banned him from entering a named town street as part of three restraining orders.
In addition, he must pay £1,000 compensation and £350 in court costs.
Anthony Stokle junior, 21, also of Dewberry Close, pleaded guilty to one count of jointly damaging the windows, door and garage with Stokle senior.
Stokle junior was ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order and to pay £1,000 compensation plus £350 in costs.
He is also barred from entering the same Hartlepool street as part of three restraining orders.