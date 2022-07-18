Hartlepool pair spared jail after nasty attack on vulnerable man who suffered injuries to whole body

Police were called to a house in Patterdale Street, Hartlepool, after a witness reported seeing Samatha Riley, 33, pushing and kicking the victim down stairs.

The man was heard to say: “Don’t, Sammy, you’re going to kill me.”

John McClacklan, 41, also took part in the attack.

The pair were sentenced at Teesside Crown Court.

Police found the victim with injuries to his head and body and a wound to his face.

He was unable to say how he came by many of his injuries due to being unconscious.

But he did say he had been throttled and punched repeatedly.

Chloe Hudson, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court, said: “A doctor describes the injuries being to the entirety of the victim’s body; his arms, legs, torso and significant injuries to the face.”

Luckily, there were no broken bones although he had a tooth knocked out.

Each defendant admitted committing grievous bodily harm on February 21.

It was not stated why the victim was attacked.

Tom Bennett, mitigating for McClacklan, of Derwent Street, Hartlepool, said his client “saw red”.

Jessica Butterell, for Riley, of Patterdale Street, said she had done well while in custody on remand, adding: “She wants to continue with the good work she has been doing.”

The Recroder of Middlesbrough Judge Paul Watson said if each had not spent the last five months in custody they would have gone to prison for a “significant period”.