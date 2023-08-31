News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Hartlepool pensioner, 74, sent sexual WhatsApp comments to fictional teen girls after befriending them on Facebook

A shamed pensioner has been sentenced by a judge after he was exposed by a paedophile vigilante group.
By Mark Payne
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 16:59 BST

David Dunn, aged 74, made inappropriate sexual comments to who he believed were two 13-year-old girls after befriending them on Facebook last November and December, Teesside Crown Court heard.

After the conversions started innocently, they quickly progressed to more sexual messages after he encouraged the decoys to continue the chat on the WhatsApp messaging app.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sam Faulks, prosecuting, said Dunn asked for pictures of both “girls” and complimented them calling them “cute” and “sexy”.

Dunn befriended the fictional girls on Facebook before encouraging them to chat to him on WhatsApp.Dunn befriended the fictional girls on Facebook before encouraging them to chat to him on WhatsApp.
Dunn befriended the fictional girls on Facebook before encouraging them to chat to him on WhatsApp.
Most Popular

He sent one of the fictional girls a photo of himself naked from the waist up and said he felt “horny”.

With the other decoy, he made suggestive comments including saying he would like to “rub his hands all over her body”.

But Dunn was actually speaking to a woman from a paedophile hunting group using fake profiles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard he has effectively been “driven out” of his home by the local community after his behaviour came to light.

He admitted two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a girl under 16 at Teesside Magistrates Court previously.

In mitigation, his barrister, Stephen Constantine, said he was “contrite”, adding: “He accepts he has let his wife and family down.

"He acted at a weak time in his life.”

Judge Jonathan Carroll said the messages were “overtly and obviously sexual”.

But he said help would not be available if Dunn was jailed.

Dunn, of Church Street, Hartlepool, who had no previous convictions, received an eight-month prison sentence, which was suspended for two years, probation and 120 hours of community service.