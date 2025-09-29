A pensioner has admitted being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog when it injured another woman.

Valerie Glass, who is 83 and from Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a Japanese Akita dog when it injured its victim earlier this year.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard the dog “was dangerously out of control” when it confronted the woman at Richard Court, off the town’s Lister Street, on April 17.

Glass, who lives in Richard Court, which is a residential care complex, was granted unconditional bail until next month.

The case will next be heard at the Middlesbrough court on Wednesday, October 22, when justices are expected to study a report about the dog.

Sentence is also likely to be determined at the hearing.

Glass is being prosecuted by Cleveland Police under the Dangerous Dogs Act of 1991.

The nature of the injuries suffered by the victim have still to be publicly confirmed.

