Hartlepool pensioner attacked in his own home after raiders break in

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 1st Sep 2025, 16:21 BST
An elderly man was assaulted in his own home after three raiders broke in late at night.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Police are investigating after an elderly man was victim to an aggravated burglary at his home in Burbank Street, in Hartlepool, at around 11.20pm on Friday 29th August.

“Three men broke into his home and the man, who is in his 80s, was assaulted.

“Detectives are seeking witnesses to contact us on 101, quoting reference number SE25165575.

An elderly man was assaulted in his own home in Burbank Street, Hartlepool, after three men broke in.

“CCTV or doorbell footage can be uploaded directly here https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/elderly-man-assaulted-in-aggravated-burglary

