Hartlepool pensioner attacked in his own home after raiders break in

An elderly man was assaulted in his own home after three raiders broke in late at night.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Police are investigating after an elderly man was victim to an aggravated burglary at his home in Burbank Street, in Hartlepool, at around 11.20pm on Friday 29th August.

“Three men broke into his home and the man, who is in his 80s, was assaulted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Detectives are seeking witnesses to contact us on 101, quoting reference number SE25165575.

An elderly man was assaulted in his own home in Burbank Street, Hartlepool, after three men broke in.

“CCTV or doorbell footage can be uploaded directly here https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/elderly-man-assaulted-in-aggravated-burglary

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.