Eighty-year-old Richard Williams, from Topcliffe Street, Hartlepool, appeared at Teesside Crown Court where he entered not guilty pleas to eight charges dated between 1995 and 2006 involving the same woman.

His bail was extended with a condition not to contact prosecution witnesses and a three day trial date was fixed for May 30 next year

The eight charges cover 15 alleged rapes as well as two suspected indecent assaults.

