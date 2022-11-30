Annette Moore, 65, pleaded guilty before Teesside Magistrates’ Court to a single charge of being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control in Hartlepool on May 5 this year.

The charge states that while out of control the terrier, called Roy, injured a woman.

It is understood the dog does not belong to Moore but she was looking after it for someone else when it escaped without her knowing and was aggressive to a Bichon dog.

The hearing took place at Teesside Magistrates Court.

The Bichon’s owner suffered a nasty injury when she tried to separate the two dogs.

District Judge Marie Mallon asked for a pre-sentence report from the probation service.

Moore, of West View Road, Hartlepool, who has no previous convictions, must return to court for sentence in January.

The court was told the terrier has since been rehomed.