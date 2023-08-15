The recently-formed Hartlepool Development Corporation (HDC) hopes its plans will make the town “a thriving place to live, work, explore and invest”.

Its vision – illustrated with artistic impressions of how Church Street and Maritime Avenue would look – includes attracting 2,000 new jobs, renewing the waterfront area and building up to 1,300 new homes.

Now people are asked to comment on what the HDC is calling the masterplan’s draft design code.

How artists envisage the junction of Church Street and Scarborough Street will look.

This will include giving developers and investors a clear understanding of what types of development will be supported.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “We’ve got a once-in-a-generation opportunity to supercharge development and bring new jobs and investment to Hartlepool and this is one of the final pieces of the puzzle to get things moving for local people.

“This document will give us a clear framework to help speed up planning processes while making sure anyone who comes to the board with a proposition knows exactly what we’re looking for.

"This will cut down on speculative proposals and free up resource so we can kick-start the change we want to see sooner rather than later.

A second artistic impression of Maritime Avenue.

“We made it clear in the masterplan that we would continue to engage and communicate openly and transparently with those living in Hartlepool and potential investors.

"So this is their chance to air their views on this vital document.”

Urging people to take part in the consultation, Councillor Mike Young, HDC board member and leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “The masterplan sets out a tremendously exciting and inspiring vision for the further revitalisation of Hartlepool.

“It complements the major regeneration projects already being carried out by Hartlepool Borough Council and its partners.

"Hartlepool is growing and the council’s firm mission is to encourage businesses to make their home here, bringing large scale investment and jobs.

“The design code will play a vital part in achieving those goals, underpinning as it does the masterplan and providing clarity to potential investors and developers.”

The consultation is now open and runs until midnight Sunday, September 10.

The HDC board will be provided with feedback, along with the final design code for approval, at its Monday, September 25, meeting.