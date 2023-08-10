News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Hartlepool pervert David Walls jailed for illegal social media activity

A pervert who tried to meet a teenage schoolgirl to engage in sexual activity is back behind bars after flouting a court order again.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 10th Aug 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read

Police have now welcomed the sentence handed out to David Walls and state that “anyone who may be a risk to the public will be put in front of the court to be dealt with accordingly”.

Walls, 43, was made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order in 2017 to protect the public after he admitted trying to meet up with a teenage girl he groomed over the internet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The restrictions included requiring him to make devices capable of accessing the internet available to police and probation officers on request and not to delete his history.

David Walls has been jailed after flouting a sexual harm prevention order.David Walls has been jailed after flouting a sexual harm prevention order.
David Walls has been jailed after flouting a sexual harm prevention order.
Most Popular

Jailed twice for previously flouting the order – including after throwing a phone away so it could not be checked - he has been locked up again after he was convicted at Teesside Crown Court for his latest offence.

Cleveland Police say a warrant was carried out at his home in July of this year after officers from the force’s public protection unit suspected him of breaching his order by illegally using social media.

Walls, formerly of Rugby Street, Hartlepool, has been locked up for 28 months.

Detective Constable Carl Middleton, from Hartlepool Police’s public protection unit, said after the sentencing hearing: “I am happy with the custodial sentence handed to David Walls.

"Police take breaches of crown court orders very seriously and anyone who may be a risk to the public will be put in front of the court to be dealt with accordingly.”