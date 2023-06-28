Joseph Casey, 45, pleaded guilty to three counts of voyeurism in a hearing at Teesside Magistrates’ Court this week.

Two of the charges relate to him recording another person doing a “private act” over a seven-month period last year.

A third offence relates to him installing equipment to spy on the victim “knowing that person did not consent to being observed for your sexual gratification”.

Joseph Casey leaving Teesside Magistrates' Court after pleading guilty to three counts of voyeurism.

The court was told Casey, of Arncliffe Gardens, Hartlepool, has no criminal record.

The prosecution said sentencing guidelines indicated the case should be sent to the higher crown court to be dealt with.

Magistrates agreed and Casey was told to attend Teesside Crown Court on July 25.

Chair of the bench Ian Goodman ordered a pre-sentence report and told him to be “open and honest” with the probation service.