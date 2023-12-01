News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool pervert sexually assaulted schoolgirl after taking cocktail of drink and drugs

A pervert who sexually assaulted an adolescent girl has been put on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.
By Mark Payne
Published 1st Dec 2023, 15:57 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 15:57 GMT
Darren Rowbotham indecently touched the victim and tried to kiss her after he took a cocktail of drink and drugs.

Teesside Crown Court heard how the attack, which last just seconds, has had a significant impact on her.

She attended court to see 38-year-old Rowbotham jailed for a year.

Darren Rowbotham was sentenced to immediate prison.Darren Rowbotham was sentenced to immediate prison.
Paul Newcombe, prosecuting, told how he asked how old she was and commented that she was pretty before he assaulted her, causing her to run away crying.

In an impact statement she said: “Initially, I didn’t want to tell anyone because I was scared of what would happen.”

She has received professional help but added: “I still think about it now.”

Rowbotham, of Kestrel Close, Hartlepool, initially denied what he did before later pleading guilty to two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13.

He also failed to turn up at court on one occasion, causing further distress.

Tom Bennett, defending, said in mitigation that Rowbotham was “appalled” at his behaviour and wished to apologise.

Mr Bennett added Rowbotham had no relevant previous convictions and he had become a mentor to others in prison while on remand for the last four months.

In sentencing, Judge Chris Smith said: “What can be very short lived incidents can have lasting consequences, particularly for young people like your victim.

"The appropriate punishment can only be achieved by the imposition of immediate custody.”

Rowbotham will also be made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.