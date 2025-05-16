Hartlepool pit bull terrier faces destruction after Cleveland Police secure court order
Cleveland Police were granted a destruction order at Teesside Magistrates’ Court under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 in relation to a dog named Kilo.
Amy Harrison, of Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool, has two months to obtain legal exemption from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) to prevent Kilo’s death.
The strict terms of any exemption include her ensuring that the dog is neutered, microchipped and covered by third-party insurance.
Other conditions Defra may subsequently enforce include Miss Harrison keeping the dog muzzled and on a lead when in a public place as well as keeping “the dog in sufficiently secure conditions to prevent its escape”.
She may also have to “provide access to the dog for the purpose of reading a microchip on request by a police constable or authorised officer of the local authority”.