Officers have now appealed for security camera or dashcam footage following the incident in Shakespeare Avenue, Hartlepool, between 3.30am and 4am on Saturday, February 3.

Cleveland Police said in a statement that “a car was set alight” and added: “The fire then spread to the house, causing damage and affecting the gas supply to the property.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference SE24019845.”

The house in Shakespeare Avenue, Hartlepool, following a weekend fire.

Meanwhile, firefighters spent more than an hour tackling a separate blaze at a house in the town’s Burbank Street.

Two appliances were called to the incident at 10.46pm on Thursday, February 1, and left at 11.48pm.

The property’s front room and kitchen area suffered 30% fire damage with the remainder of the house receiving 80% smoke damage.