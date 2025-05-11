Hartlepool police appeal for information following incident in West View
The alleged incident happened at around 3.30pm on Thursday, May 8, on the field between Winterbottom Avenue and Oakesway, in Hartlepool.
A group of men were allegedly seen chasing another man in the field which led to an altercation.
The police believe two of the men were carrying bladed weapons, one who is described as being in his mid-twenties, 5 feet 8 inches tall with short black hair.
The man being chased has been described as being in his forties with grey hair, and of a tall and slim build. He was reportedly wearing a grey t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers attended the scene and conducted searches and enquiries, however, the men had already left the scene.
“Cleveland Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen the men involved.
"Officers are also appealing for information about two vehicles believed to be linked to the incident – a black Golf and a white Mercedes.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cleveland police via 101, quoting reference number SE25082150.”