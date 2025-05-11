Police are appealing for information and witnesses following an incident that allegedly took place in the West View area of town earlier this week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The alleged incident happened at around 3.30pm on Thursday, May 8, on the field between Winterbottom Avenue and Oakesway, in Hartlepool.

A group of men were allegedly seen chasing another man in the field which led to an altercation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police believe two of the men were carrying bladed weapons, one who is described as being in his mid-twenties, 5 feet 8 inches tall with short black hair.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following an incident that allegedly took place on the field between Winterbottom Avenue and Oakesway, in the West View area of Hartlepool on Thursday, May 8.

The man being chased has been described as being in his forties with grey hair, and of a tall and slim build. He was reportedly wearing a grey t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers attended the scene and conducted searches and enquiries, however, the men had already left the scene.

“Cleveland Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen the men involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers are also appealing for information about two vehicles believed to be linked to the incident – a black Golf and a white Mercedes.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cleveland police via 101, quoting reference number SE25082150.”