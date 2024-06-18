Hartlepool Police appeal to trace Balaclava-wearing off-road bike riders

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 18th Jun 2024, 08:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police have issued an appeal for information to trace Balaclava-wearing riders of an off-road bike.

Hartlepool Police said in a statement: “Officers in Hartlepool seized this off-road bike in Wilson Street in the town centre on Wednesday, 12th June.

“The two riders were seen running off towards Lynnfield Primary School.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"One was wearing grey joggers, a dark hoody and a pink Balaclava, and the other was wearing a black puffa jacket and a blue Balaclava.

This off-road bike was seized in Hartlepool town centre.This off-road bike was seized in Hartlepool town centre.
This off-road bike was seized in Hartlepool town centre.

“Anyone with information on these two riders, or anyone with information on off-road bikes in the town and where they are stored is asked to call 101, quoting SE24109857.”

For details of a money-saving digital subscription to the Hartlepool Mail, click here.