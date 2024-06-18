Hartlepool Police appeal to trace Balaclava-wearing off-road bike riders
Police have issued an appeal for information to trace Balaclava-wearing riders of an off-road bike.
Hartlepool Police said in a statement: “Officers in Hartlepool seized this off-road bike in Wilson Street in the town centre on Wednesday, 12th June.
“The two riders were seen running off towards Lynnfield Primary School.
"One was wearing grey joggers, a dark hoody and a pink Balaclava, and the other was wearing a black puffa jacket and a blue Balaclava.
“Anyone with information on these two riders, or anyone with information on off-road bikes in the town and where they are stored is asked to call 101, quoting SE24109857.”