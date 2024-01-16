Hartlepool police arrest driver over weapons found in Ford Fusion in McDonald's car park
Knives and a baseball bat were found in a car which was tracked to McDonald’s in Burn Road in the early hours of Tuesday, January 16.
The driver of the Ford Fusion was arrested and taken in for questioning.
Cleveland Police stated: “After receiving reports that a blue Ford Fusion was being driven erratically around the town, officers located the vehicle in McDonald’s on Burn Road.
“When officers searched the vehicle, officers recovered a large lock knife, a kitchen knife and a baseball bat. A small lock knife was also found in the pocket of the hoodie worn by the driver of the car.
“The 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article, possession of an offensive weapon and on suspicion of theft.”
He was taken to police custody for questioning.