Hartlepool Police arrest four out of their top five shoplifting suspects
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
They were detained over the weekend by the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team as part of continued efforts to tackle the issue.
Hartlepool Police said a 40-year-old man was charged with five thefts from stores across Hartlepool between December 17 and January 1.
A 32-year-old man, meanwhile, was arrested and charged with two thefts from Sainsbury’s, in Murray Street, between December 23 and December 27
A 31-year-old woman was arrested and charged with four thefts from stores across Hartlepool between November 29 and January 7.
A 45-year-old man was also arrested and charged in connection with four thefts from town stores between March 3-11.
They were all due to appear before Teesside magistrates earlier this week.
Hartlepool District Commander Superintendent Alan O’Donoghue said: “This demonstrates some of the fantastic work carried out by our Neighbourhood Policing Teams in our continued commitment to support local retailers.”