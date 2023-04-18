Hartlepool police attacker is finally jailed after flouting suspended sentence

David Turner, 35, of West View Road, Hartlepool, was originally sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, which were suspended for 12 months, after he was convicted in November of last year of attacking the male and female officers in Blackhall Colliery on July 3.

Yet he must now serve the suspended sentence after he admitted one count of breaching the terms of its community requirements by twice failing to attend induction meetings just weeks later.

Turner was also jailed for an additional two weeks after he pleaded guilty to breaching a court order following a separate 2021 conviction for criminally damaging a window in Blackhall.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.