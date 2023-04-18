News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool police attacker is finally jailed after flouting suspended sentence

A thug who avoided an immediate jail term for assaulting two police officers is finally behind bars after flouting the terms of his initial sentence.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 17:42 BST

David Turner, 35, of West View Road, Hartlepool, was originally sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, which were suspended for 12 months, after he was convicted in November of last year of attacking the male and female officers in Blackhall Colliery on July 3.

Yet he must now serve the suspended sentence after he admitted one count of breaching the terms of its community requirements by twice failing to attend induction meetings just weeks later.

Turner was also jailed for an additional two weeks after he pleaded guilty to breaching a court order following a separate 2021 conviction for criminally damaging a window in Blackhall.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.
Justices at Teesside Magistrates’ Court imposed the overall 14-week sentence “because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders”.

Related topics:Hartlepool