Hartlepool Police constables praised for saving man's life after stabbing incident
Two constables, identified only as PC McDonald and PC Chatterton, were called to an address in Glastonbury Walk, in the Throston area of Hartlepool, on Tuesday, October 21, at 7pm after the alarm was raised. Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The 62-year-old victim suffered an arterial bleed and was losing a lot of blood when PC McDonald and PC Chatterton stepped in and stemmed the bleed using the victim’s own belt as a tourniquet.
"Their quick-thinking actions managed to save the man’s life.”
He was taken to hospital, where he is expected to undergo surgery, while a 45-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
Elsewhere in town, two men were arrested on October 21 after police were called to an incident involving weapons at an address in Kilmarnock Road, in the Owton Manor, shortly before 2pm.
The force stated: “The men aged 39 and 23 were arrested on suspicion of affray and taken to police custody.”
Then at 2am on Wednesday October 22, officers attended a fire in Raby Road after a vehicle had been set alight.
Three men aged 45, 35 and 21 were arrested on suspicion of arson and taken to police custody.
Cleveland Police said on Wednesday afternoon: “All six people arrested remain in police custody and investigations are ongoing into all three incidents.”
Response Chief Inspector Nick See, of Hartlepool Police, added: “Our response officers are always extremely busy, dealing with so many different tasks during each shift and I am really proud of all of them for their dedication and professionalism.
"They are often faced with violent or dangerous situations, requiring them to think and act fast time and again. Our officers consistently show commitment to public safety.
“Last night, PC McDonald and PC Chatterton took quick action, which ultimately contributed to saving the man’s life.
"I want them to know how proud we all are. Well done to both of you.”