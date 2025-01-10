Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for help in tracing a man who threatened a security guard after running out of a supermarket.

The incident took place in the car park at Morrisons, in Clarence Road, Hartlepool, close to the store’s cafe, as the employee followed the suspect.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The man turned to the guard, made a threat and appeared to imply he was reaching for a weapon, although no weapon was actually seen.

“The man then ran from the scene.

"He is described as white, with brown hair, facial stubble and wearing a black coat with a brown fur hood, dark blue tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe down the legs, white socks and black trainers.”

The incident took place at around 2pm on Sunday, January 5, and anyone with any information is urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number SE25002518.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.