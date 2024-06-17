Forensics teams are pictured outside a property in Glamis Walk, Hartlepool, on Monday, June 17. Cleveland Police and the North East Ambulance Service are also in attendance.

Emergency services have attended the scene of an incident at a private address in the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool.

Police and the ambulance service attended Glamis Walk, in Hartlepool, on Monday, June 17, shortly after midday.

Forensics teams, members of Cleveland Police and the North East Ambulance Service all attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, no details as to the nature of the incident or any injuries have been made public yet.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to an incident at a private address in Owton Manor, Hartlepool this afternoon at 12:16.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew, one specialist paramedic and one rapid response paramedic to the incident."