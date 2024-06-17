Hartlepool police incident ongoing as forensics teams spotted
Police and the ambulance service attended Glamis Walk, in Hartlepool, on Monday, June 17, shortly after midday.
Forensics teams, members of Cleveland Police and the North East Ambulance Service all attended.
However, no details as to the nature of the incident or any injuries have been made public yet.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to an incident at a private address in Owton Manor, Hartlepool this afternoon at 12:16.
"We dispatched one ambulance crew, one specialist paramedic and one rapid response paramedic to the incident."
The Mail has contacted Cleveland Police.