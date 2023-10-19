Hartlepool Police issue appeal to trace 45-year-old Dean Gillett
Police have released a photograph and details of a man they wish to trace.
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Thursday: “Cleveland Police is searching for 45-year-old Dean Gillett, who was last seen in Hartlepool on 19th October, 2023.“Dean is described as 6 foot with short grey hair at the sides. Clothing description unknown.“Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting SE23208166.”