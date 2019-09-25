Hartlepool police issue warning over British Scam phone calls
A warning has been issued by police after reports of a British Gas scam involving a Hartlepool number.
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 14:44 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 16:45 pm
The town’s Neighbourhood Policing Team has urged people to cut off the con artists after a series of reports where people have been called by someone claiming to be from the utility company.
A spokesperson for the team said: “Please be aware of the following number 01429 802031, this number is ringing people and pretending to be from the British Gas board.
“They are stating that they have to set up new accounts for you for your bills.
“On no account give them any of your bank details.”
British Gas has its own information page about what to do if someone receives a suspicious email or sees a website they are unsure about.