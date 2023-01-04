Hartlepool Police launch murder inquiry after death of man in Sydenham Road

Sydenham Road, in Hartlepool, was cordoned off on the morning of Wednesday, January 4, following what police call a “reported incident” at around 3am.

Forensics officers spent much of the day gathering evidence with the road taped off between its junctions with Kendal Road and Brenda Road.

The identity of the dead man has still to be publicly revealed.

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon: “Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a reported incident on Sydenham Road in Hartlepool at 3am this morning, Wednesday, 4th January.

“A man aged 30 has sadly died as a result of the reported incident.

“Officers are treating his death as suspected murder and are appealing for witnesses or residents with CCTV or dash cam footage showing the reported incident to please come forward with information.

“A silver Ford Focus vehicle which is believed to have been involved in the incident has been seized.

Sections of Sydenham Road taped off. Picture by FRANK REID

“Seven people have been arrested in connection with the reported incident and remain in custody.”

As well as the forensics officers, a number of uniformed police and detectives were at the scene

At least five Cleveland Police vehicles were present from early morning with police tape also visible at various points within the main cordon.

Police officers can also be seen guarding the entry to both ends of the sectioned off road.

A large police presence on Sydenham Road. Picture by FRANK REID

Cleveland Police initially stated that “no further information can be provided” after they launched their inquiry.

After confirming that a murder inquiry was under way, their second statement continued: “Enquiries are still continuing in the area of Sydenham Road and police would ask that anyone living in the area with any concerns or information regarding the incident to please approach officers.

“Alternatively, detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) can be contacted on 101 quoting the reference number 001829.

“Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phone at 0800 555 111.

A forensic officer taking photographs of the scene on Sydenham Road. Picture by FRANK REID

“Please upload any footage here: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).”

