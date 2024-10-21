Hartlepool Police plea to public after Range Rover drives on wrong side of road towards oncoming traffic

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 21st Oct 2024, 16:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for footage of a vehicle which was seen driving on the wrong side of the carriageway towards oncoming traffic.

Cleveland Police said the Range Rover was also seen driving at speed.

The force said in a statement: “At approximately 12.45pm on Thursday last week, 17th October, the black Range Rover was followed by police from the Clavering area of the town onto the A179 Easington Road to the area of the Shell garage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Range Rover was then found abandoned on Moorhen Road where it had been left insecure and subsequent enquiries revealed the vehicle was uninsured.

The vehicle was initially spotted in the Clavering area of town.The vehicle was initially spotted in the Clavering area of town.
The vehicle was initially spotted in the Clavering area of town.

“We would appeal for anyone who saw the Range Rover in the Clavering/ A179 area or who captured it on dashcam to get in touch.

“Please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 199087.

“If you have information but don’t want to speak to police you can pass it to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone them on 0800 555 111.”

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice