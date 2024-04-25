Hartlepool Police recover stolen camper vans just 13 minutes after burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The vehicles were recovered just 13 minutes after the overnight raid at Kinnersleys’ Storage, in Brenda Road, Hartlepool.

Kinnersleys said its “high-tech security system” meant it was alerted before the burglars had even left the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police said in a statement afterwards: “Police are appealing for information following a report that thieves had broken into Kinnersley Camper Van Storage, on Brenda Road, in Hartlepool, in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 24 April.

Kinnersleys' Storage, in Brenda Road, was broken into by burglars.

“The thieves were spotted on CCTV taking two high-value camper vans from the premises at 1am this morning.

“Police attended and managed to locate both vans after just 13 minutes.

“Officers with police dogs conducted an area search for the suspects but unfortunately did not manage to find them.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101.”

Kinnersleys added in a social media post: “We can’t thank Cleveland Police enough for their speedy response.”