Hartlepool Police recover stolen camper vans just 13 minutes after burglary

Police have been praised for their response after burglars attempted to steal two “high-value” camper vans.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 25th Apr 2024, 08:27 BST
The vehicles were recovered just 13 minutes after the overnight raid at Kinnersleys’ Storage, in Brenda Road, Hartlepool.

Kinnersleys said its “high-tech security system” meant it was alerted before the burglars had even left the premises.

Cleveland Police said in a statement afterwards: “Police are appealing for information following a report that thieves had broken into Kinnersley Camper Van Storage, on Brenda Road, in Hartlepool, in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 24 April.

Kinnersleys' Storage, in Brenda Road, was broken into by burglars.Kinnersleys' Storage, in Brenda Road, was broken into by burglars.
Kinnersleys' Storage, in Brenda Road, was broken into by burglars.

“The thieves were spotted on CCTV taking two high-value camper vans from the premises at 1am this morning.

“Police attended and managed to locate both vans after just 13 minutes.

“Officers with police dogs conducted an area search for the suspects but unfortunately did not manage to find them.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101.”

Kinnersleys added in a social media post: “We can’t thank Cleveland Police enough for their speedy response.”

