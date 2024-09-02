Hartlepool Police release images of Balaclava wearers following arson attack on two cars in Brierton Lane
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Around 10.34pm on Sunday 28th July, two males are believed to have exited a dark coloured Volkswagen Golf on Brierton Lane before starting a fire which destroyed two vehicles outside a property.
“The first male is described as white, around 6ft tall, slim build and wearing a black puffer jacket with a hood up and possibly a snood underneath.
"He was also wearing grey jogging bottoms, with black and white trainers and black and red gloves.
“The second male is described as a white male, around 5ft 7in tall, of slim/medium build and wearing a Balaclava, a black Under Armour jacket, grey jogging bottoms and black and white trainers.
"He also wears black gloves.”
Two males were seen to get back into the vehicle before it headed towards Catcote Road.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains on police bail at this time whilst inquiries continue.
While police accept that the pictures are not of the greatest quality, “officers are investigating every line of enquiry in order to try to identify those involved and bring them to justice”.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartlepool CID on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 143464.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555111.