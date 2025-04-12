Hartlepool Police release picture of knife seized after teenager is arrested in Lowthian Road on suspicion of range of offences
Police have released a photo of a knife seized after they arrested a teenager on suspicion of a range of offences.
Hartlepool Police said in a statement: “On Friday, 11th April 2025, Hartlepool neighbourhood officers stopped a 16-year-old male on Lowthian Road, Hartlepool.
"The male was searched and was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, assault of an emergency worker, Section 4A racially motivated public order and also drug offences.”