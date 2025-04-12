Hartlepool Police release picture of knife seized after teenager is arrested in Lowthian Road on suspicion of range of offences

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 12th Apr 2025, 08:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have released a photo of a knife seized after they arrested a teenager on suspicion of a range of offences.

Hartlepool Police said in a statement: “On Friday, 11th April 2025, Hartlepool neighbourhood officers stopped a 16-year-old male on Lowthian Road, Hartlepool.

"The male was searched and was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, assault of an emergency worker, Section 4A racially motivated public order and also drug offences.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice