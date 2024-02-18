Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crimes including theft of or from a vehicle, interfering or tampering with a motor vehicle, and aggravated vehicle taking were down by 61% compared with the same period last year.

And over the last six months vehicle crime is reported to have dropped by 12.7%. It was down by 8.3% in 2023 compared to 2022.

District Commander of Hartlepool Police, Superintendent Martin Hopps, said: “I understand the devastating impact that having a vehicle stolen, or belongings stolen from a car or van can have on victims.

“Hartlepool officers carry out patrols to target those intent on causing misery for others, catching thieves in action and arresting them.

“It’s reassuring to see that these numbers are coming down and we can see that the strategies we have in place to prevent this type of crime are working.”

He added: “We will continue to target vehicle crime in the town and ensure those who carry out such offences are swiftly arrested to prevent further crimes. and urge owners to follow crime prevention advice to make it harder for these thieves to act.

"Try to park somewhere well-lit where possible, remove all belongings from your vehicle overnight and ensure that the vehicle is locked.

“Keep your keys away from doors and windows to prevent opportunist thieves from gaining access to your vehicle.”