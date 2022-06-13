Hartlepool Police seize moped following spate of incidents

Hartlepool Police earlier this week asked for help in tracing the bike and its unknown riders following “several recent incidents”.

They include an collision in the town’s Stockton Road, in which individuals were “verbally aggressive” to a passer-by following a crash involving two other vehicles, and suspicious behaviour in Dalton Piercy.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police have now said: “Officers from Hartlepool Neighbourhood Team seized an off road motorbike, which has been used anti-socially in the last few weeks around the Manor House area.

The moped seized by police.

"The vehicle was stopped in Fordyce Road after the rider ran away from the scene.

“We would like to thank members of the public for all the information we have received in relation to nuisance vehicles.

"Anyone with further information to the use and storage of anti social vehicles to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”