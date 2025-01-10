Hartlepool Police seize this 'unroadworthy' car just yards from their own station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police say they seized an "unroadworthy” car just yards from their own station.

Officers from the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team spotted the vehicle on Thursday, January 9, in Avenue Road, where Hartlepool Police Station is based.

Hartlepool Police said in a statement: “The vehicle was seized and the 50-year-old male driver of the vehicle was reported for summons for driving without insurance.”

Just 24 hours earlier an Audi Q7 was also seized in Seaton Carew after it was also believed to have been used without insurance.

Hartlepool Police seized this "unroadworthy" car just yards from their own police station.

A spokesperson for the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "We will make all possible attempts to take unroadworthy and unsafe vehicles off the road.

"It is your responsibility to check that any vehicle you are driving is in a roadworthy condition and that you have the appropriate insurance to drive it. If it's not, your vehicle will be seized."