Hartlepool Police take part in two-week firearms surrender

From Thursday, May 12, to Sunday, May 29, Operation Aztec aims to allow firearms and ammunition to be surrendered at a local police station to prevent them falling into the wrong hands and ensure they are disposed of safely.

At the point of surrender, people will not face prosecution for the illegal possession of firearms and they can remain anonymous.

Superintendent Dave Sutherland said: “There are some instances such as where people have forgotten about firearms in their homes, or the homes of relatives, and they have come into possession of them unintentionally.“We would like people to dispose of them safely and so I would encourage anyone with unwanted or unlawful firearms to bring them to us without fear of prosecution.

Cleveland Police gun surrender.

"We do not want them to fall into the wrong hands.”

Weapons can be handed in between at Hartlepool Police Station, in Avenue Road, between 8am and 8pm.

Police say many guns are held in innocence and ignorance, but that having possession of them is against the law.

Weapons handed in during past surrenders included old wartime service revolvers, war trophies and gas-operated blank-firing pistols and stun-guns - bought during trips to Europe, or online.

Anyone wanting advice on how best to transport a weapon responsibly from home to the police station can contact 101 before travelling.