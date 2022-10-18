Hartlepool Police urge wanted man Levi Metcalfe to 'hand himself in'
Police have urged a man wanted in connection with a grievous bodily harm inquiry to hand himself in at his nearest station.
They have also asked the public to contact them if they know where Levi Metcalfe can be located.
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Tuesday: “It is believed that he is in the Hartlepool area and officers would urge Levi to hand himself in to his nearest police station.
“Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 101.”