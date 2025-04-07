Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police want to speak to a man after two shoplifting incidents at the same store within 24 hours of each other.

On both occasions around £70 of laundry products were stolen from Sainsbury’s, in Station Lane, Seaton Carew.

The first took place at around 10.50pm on Thursday, April 3, with the second theft following on Friday, April 4, at about 5pm.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: "On both occasions the suspect is described as male, around 6ft tall, wearing a dark beanie, black face covering and possibly blue jeans.

Police want to speak to this man following two shoplifting incidents at the same Hartlepool store within 24 hours.

"On one occasion he was also wearing an orange jacket.

“We would like to speak to the man pictured as he may have information about the two incidents and we urge him to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 059869.

“Anyone else with information or any footage which could assist our ongoing inquiries is asked to get in touch as above.

“If you don’t want to speak to police, you can pass information anonymously to independent charity www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone them on 0800 555 111.”

