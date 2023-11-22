Hartlepool Police warning to motorists after spate of uninsured vehicle seizures

Police have warned motorists to check that their vehicles are fully insured following a spate of car seizures.

Hartlepool Police said in a statement: “A black VW Golf was reported as being abandoned in Haswell Avenue with significant damage to the front and rear and the keys still in the ignition.

"Officers arrived and the vehicle was seized for having no insurance.”

Then a white BMW 3 series car was seized in Warren Court on Saturday, November 18, after checks showed it was uninsured.

One of the uninsured vehicles seized by Hartlepool Police recently.

Officers also stopped a red Nissan Micra Essenza convertible at the junction of Elm Grove and Wooller Road on Tuesday, November 21, just after 7pm.

Hartlepool Police said: “A 78-year-old man was reported for summons for permitting the vehicle to be driven without insurance or a licence and a 39-year-old woman was reported for summons for driving without a licence or insurance.”