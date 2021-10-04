Hartlepool prisoner intimidated ex in letters to try to get assault charge dropped

Trevor Moor, 52, was awaiting trial after being arrested for the assault on the victim when he sent her letters from his cell to try to get her to lie to police.

A senior judge said his conduct struck “at the very heart” of the justice system.

Omar Ahmad, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court, said: “While on remand the defendant sent a series of letters, nine in total, to [the victim’s] home address applying pressure to resume the relationship and withdraw support for the assault proceedings.

“The letters contain a number of comments by the defendant asking [the victim] to contact a solicitor, tell her that she was mad at him and lied in her statement and that she received her injuries by quote ‘falling down the stairs’.”

However, Moor later pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm.

Mr Ahmad said it involved Moor pushing his then partner, strangling her and kicking her in the head several times.

He was jailed for 12 months and given a five-year restraining order. He was released on licence earlier this year.

Moor also admitted witness intimidation over the letters sent last October.

The Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Paul Watson, said: “Attempts to interfere with witnesses who are due to give evidence particularly against the defendant himself strike at the very heart of the justice system.”

In an impact statement, the victim said Moor had “broken” her adding: “The negative impact that Trevor has had on my life is indescribable.”

In his defence, the court heard since his release from prison he has engaged fully with the probation service and rehabilitation programme.

It was also said he has not tried to contact his former partner and the restraining order is still in force.

Moor, of Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Judge Watson said: “The message has to go out, people who interfere with the course of justice are going to receive prison sentences.”

But he said it would be unfortunate to undo the the good work Moor was doing by sending him immediately back to prison.

