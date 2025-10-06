Hartlepool 'professional criminal' is jailed at last after spate of chocolate thefts

A chocolate thief who was described in court as a “professional criminal” has been jailed after flouting the terms of his previous sentences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stevey Howe was resentenced for a spate of Hartlepool shoplifting offences after originally receiving an 18-month community order and a conditional discharge in June and August respectively.

He was hauled back to court after breaching the terms of the order by twice failing to attend scheduled appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe, 50, whose address was given as care of Rydal Street, was locked up for 42 weeks for the seven thefts and after he admitted breaching the community order and committing a new offence while serving a conditional discharge.

Morrisons, in Hartlepool, was one of the chains targeted by shoplifter Stevey Howe.

The confectionary offences were committed between April 28 and June 24 at One Stop, Spar and Morrisons stores in town.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court deemed the thefts “so serious because the number and nature of the offences shows that the defendant is operating as a professional criminal”.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.