Hartlepool 'professional criminal' is jailed at last after spate of chocolate thefts
Stevey Howe was resentenced for a spate of Hartlepool shoplifting offences after originally receiving an 18-month community order and a conditional discharge in June and August respectively.
He was hauled back to court after breaching the terms of the order by twice failing to attend scheduled appointments.
Howe, 50, whose address was given as care of Rydal Street, was locked up for 42 weeks for the seven thefts and after he admitted breaching the community order and committing a new offence while serving a conditional discharge.
The confectionary offences were committed between April 28 and June 24 at One Stop, Spar and Morrisons stores in town.
Teesside Magistrates’ Court deemed the thefts “so serious because the number and nature of the offences shows that the defendant is operating as a professional criminal”.