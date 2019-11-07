Daniel Ashford attacked the speed camera van when it was parked up on Easington Road

Daniel Ashford, of Greenlea, Elwick village, Hartlepool, has been convicted of public order, criminal damage, no insurance and obstructing a designated person after putting in guilty pleas when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

On Saturday, September 7, Daniel attacked a Cleveland Police camera safety Van on Easington Road in Hartlepool at around 12.20pm.

The force say Ashford drove recklessly on a quad bike, with his face purposely covered, towards the van and obstructed the operator by slamming shut the window and standing in front of the camera, preventing speed detection of motorists.

The incident happened on Easington Road on Saturday, September 7, as a Cleveland Police speed camera van was operating on the route.

He was verbally abusive towards the camera operator and continued to ride recklessly on a quad bike.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “Extensive inquiries led by the Motorcycle Section resulted in the identification of Daniel Ashford, who had tried to conceal his face from the camera.

“The outcome today sends a strong message to anyone who feels it is acceptable to intimidate and cause distress to camera operators and obstruct them in their duties.

“This will not be tolerated and Daniel Ashford has now been convicted and fined a total of £633 with additional costs of £50 compensation, £63 surcharge and £85 court costs.

“His driving licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.