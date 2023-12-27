Hartlepool rail passenger is £775 out of pocket after dodging £9.20p in fares
Jamie Johnson must now pay a court bill of £775.20p after the court cases were proved against him in his absence.
Johnson was caught travelling from Horden to Hartlepool and back again on May 22 by inspectors from rail operator Northern.
Teesside Magistrates’ Court was told: “He did have an item he said he'd bought for £20 as a gift for his girlfriend.
"When quizzed why he didn't buy a ticket with that money he had no response.”
The court also heard that Johnson, 28, of Ash Crescent, Horden, ignored letters asking only for the £9.20p total fare.
When fixed penalty notices were also unanswered, Northern took the cases against him to court.
Johnson must pay £440 in fines, £9.20p in compensation, an £176 victim surcharge and £150 in costs.
Tickets for the return journey begin from £4.30p