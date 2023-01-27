Hartlepool rail passenger nearly £500 out of pocket after dodging £15 fare

Darren Jenkins, 40, from Hartlepool, could not produce a ticket when asked by a conductor while travelling on a Northern service from Hexham to Carlisle on June 22 last year.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard how Jenkins could not pay the £15.20p either and was told to settle the debt within 21 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told: “However, the defendant failed to make payment within the prescribed time period. Subsequently a reminder letter was sent to him requesting payment.

A Hartlepool fare dodger is nearly £500 out of pocket after failing to pay a £15.20p fare.

"As no payment was received a fixed penalty notice was then sent to the defendant.

"Again he has failed to communicate or to acknowledge this reasonable request.”