Hartlepool rail passenger nearly £500 out of pocket after dodging £15 fare
A fare dodger who ignored repeated requests to pay a £15 rail ticket is now nearly £500 out of pocket.
Darren Jenkins, 40, from Hartlepool, could not produce a ticket when asked by a conductor while travelling on a Northern service from Hexham to Carlisle on June 22 last year.
Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard how Jenkins could not pay the £15.20p either and was told to settle the debt within 21 days.
The court was told: “However, the defendant failed to make payment within the prescribed time period. Subsequently a reminder letter was sent to him requesting payment.
"As no payment was received a fixed penalty notice was then sent to the defendant.
"Again he has failed to communicate or to acknowledge this reasonable request.”
Jenkins, of Raby Gardens, who did not appear at court, was convicted of fare dodging in his absence and ordered to pay a £220 fine, £15.20 fare compensation, an £88 victim surcharge and £150 costs.