News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hartlepool rail passenger nearly £500 out of pocket after dodging £15 fare

A fare dodger who ignored repeated requests to pay a £15 rail ticket is now nearly £500 out of pocket.

By Newsroom
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 2:40pm

Darren Jenkins, 40, from Hartlepool, could not produce a ticket when asked by a conductor while travelling on a Northern service from Hexham to Carlisle on June 22 last year.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard how Jenkins could not pay the £15.20p either and was told to settle the debt within 21 days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court was told: “However, the defendant failed to make payment within the prescribed time period. Subsequently a reminder letter was sent to him requesting payment.

A Hartlepool fare dodger is nearly £500 out of pocket after failing to pay a £15.20p fare.
Most Popular

"As no payment was received a fixed penalty notice was then sent to the defendant.

"Again he has failed to communicate or to acknowledge this reasonable request.”

Jenkins, of Raby Gardens, who did not appear at court, was convicted of fare dodging in his absence and ordered to pay a £220 fine, £15.20 fare compensation, an £88 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Read More
Nine of the toughest jail terms handed to Hartlepool criminals in 2022