Hartlepool rail passengers more than £450 out of pocket after dodging fares on Northern services
and live on Freeview channel 276
Paul Mellie, 26, of Catcote Road, Hartlepool, failed to buy a ticket while travelling on a Northern service between Seaton Carew and Newcastle on August 22.
The case was taken to Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, after he ignored written requests to pay the outstanding £12.50p fare.
Mellie was convicted in his absence of avoiding payment and ordered to pay a £220 fine, £12.50p compensation, £88 victim surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.
In a second case heard by the court on the same day, Carl Cooper, 22, of Harbour Walk, Hartlepool, was convicted in his absence of failing to buy a £5.40p ticket while travelling between on a Northern service between Wylam and Newcastle on August 30.
He also ignored requests to pay and magistrates ordered him to pay a £220 fine, £5.40p compensation, £88 victim surcharge and £150 costs.
The sums must be paid by April 5.