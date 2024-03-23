Hartlepool rail passengers more than £450 out of pocket after dodging fares on Northern services

Two rail passengers are each more than £450 out of pocket after they were caught fare dodging.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 12:27 GMT
Paul Mellie, 26, of Catcote Road, Hartlepool, failed to buy a ticket while travelling on a Northern service between Seaton Carew and Newcastle on August 22.

The case was taken to Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, after he ignored written requests to pay the outstanding £12.50p fare.

Mellie was convicted in his absence of avoiding payment and ordered to pay a £220 fine, £12.50p compensation, £88 victim surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.

A fare dodger is more than £450 out of pocket after failing to buy a train ticket while travelling between Seaton Carew railway station, above, and Newcastle.

In a second case heard by the court on the same day, Carl Cooper, 22, of Harbour Walk, Hartlepool, was convicted in his absence of failing to buy a £5.40p ticket while travelling between on a Northern service between Wylam and Newcastle on August 30.

He also ignored requests to pay and magistrates ordered him to pay a £220 fine, £5.40p compensation, £88 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

The sums must be paid by April 5.