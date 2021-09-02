Jeffrey Haswell, 48, forced himself on the victim who was left traumatised after he refused to take no for an answer.

When interviewed by police about the offence, he said men were “a superior race”.

Haswell was locked up at Teesside Crown Court after a jury earlier found him guilty of the crime after a trial.

Prosecutor Robin Turton said the victim made it clear she did not want to sleep with Haswell but he persisted.

Mr Turton said: “She pushed him away. She told him ‘no’ numerous times but he refused to take no for an answer.

"She challenged him about what he had just done. He apologised. He said he was sorry that he had hurt her.”

The victim, who cannot be identified, has begun counselling, the court heard.

In a personal statement read out she said: “I’m constantly stressed and suffer from extreme anxiety. As a result I cannot cope at work.

"At this time I cannot say how this will affect me in the long term.”

Haswell was acquitted of another allegation of rape during the same trial in July.

Jailing him, the judge, Recorder Andrew Haslam, said: “She told you no on several occasions.

"You ignored her requests and went ahead and raped her in any event.

“You should know Mr Haswell that no means no and you should know that males are not as you described to the police in interview a superior race.”

Recorder Haslam said there were a number of aggravating factors and that Haswell had put the victim through more emotional distress by making her give evidence at court.

Sentencing was previously adjourned for the probation service to assess whether he posed a risk to the public and should be given an extended sentence.

But Haswell’s barrister, David Lamb, argued he had no other sex offences on his record and he should receive a standard fixed prison sentence.

Mr Lamb added: “He’s not an entrenched criminal.”

Recorder Haslam said: “It seems that in those circumstances the justice of this case can be met by the imposition of a determinate sentence of imprisonment.”

Haswell, of Southway, Peterlee, will also be placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

