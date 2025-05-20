Hartlepool Response team make arrests using drone

By Madeleine Raine
Published 20th May 2025, 14:51 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 14:56 BST
Two men were arrested by police thanks to the help of a drone launched by Hartlepool Response officers.

A vehicle failed to stop for police in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, May 20, with both the driver and passenger leaving the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

A drone was launched within seconds, quickly locating both men using thermal imaging.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and possessing an offensive weapon.

Two men were arrested by police thanks to the help of a drone launched by Hartlepool Response officers.

He was bailed with conditions.

A 36-year-old man was also arrested on prison recall.

In a statement, Cleveland Police said: “Anyone who may have information regarding crime in their area can contact Cleveland Police on 101, or report non-emergencies via our website.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling 0800 555 111.”

