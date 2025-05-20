Hartlepool Response team make arrests using drone
A vehicle failed to stop for police in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, May 20, with both the driver and passenger leaving the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
A drone was launched within seconds, quickly locating both men using thermal imaging.
A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and possessing an offensive weapon.
He was bailed with conditions.
A 36-year-old man was also arrested on prison recall.
