Hartlepool rogue driver facing jail given six weeks to turn life around by Teesside's top judge

A rogue driver has been given six weeks to prove he wants to avoid prison.
By Mark Payne
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 12:43 BST

Jay Marshall, 22, was due to be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court earlier this month for a number of vehicle related offences.

They include taking a vehicle without consent, driving while disqualified, having no insurance or licence and failing to provide a breath specimen, all between April 28 and 30.

The court heard that Marshall, of Marine Drive, Hartlepool, had also not complied well with an existing community order including failing to do unpaid work and missing many appointments.

Teesside Crown Court.
Teesside Crown Court.
Stephen Constantine, defending, said he had relatively few previous convictions and was now in a settled address.

The Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Paul Watson, adjourned passing sentence for six weeks to give Marshall a chance to turn things around and possibly avoid prison.

Judge Watson said: “This is very much the last chance for you. I expect to see a complete turn around from you.”