Hartlepool rogue driver headbutted police officer and tried to spit at others

Christopher Bowlt, 39, was dragged in handcuffs from his Hartlepool home for driving while disqualified and while on bail for a street battle.

He headbutted one officer and tried to spit at others before he was sprayed and taken to the police station, Teesside Crown Court was told.

Bowlt had been seen driving a Ford Fusion car in Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, on the afternoon of September 21 last year while apparently using a mobile phone, said prosecutor Martin Towers.

The case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.

He drove off and officers later went to an address in Shrewsbury Street to arrest him.

When he was handcuffed and taken outside he headbutted one officer and attempted to spit at others while shouting and screaming at people to film him.

Bowlt had been disqualified for two-and-a-half years for dangerous driving in 2018 with a requirement hat he should pass an extended test before driving again

On the day of his arrest he was on bail for an affray in 2020 in Shrewsbury Street in which he was armed with a walking stick against a man swinging a machete.

The other man was later jailed for 16 months and Bowlt claimed that he was acting in self-defence after provocation lasting several days before, said Andrew Turton, defending.

Bowlt, of Bright Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 10 months by Judge Howard Crowson.