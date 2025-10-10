A rogue trader who failed to carry out tens of thousands of pounds of work on a woman’s house while she was in a care home has been jailed.

Durham County Council’s community protection service was contacted after Anthony Pounder, of Lime Crescent, in Hartlepool, was hired but failed to fully repair a house in Blackhall Colliery.

Pounder, operating as Advanced Roofing and Building, was employed by the homeowner’s niece to improve the property in anticipation of her aunt moving back in.

A total of £66,660 was paid across 26 bank transfers.

An image of the work carried out by Hartlepool conman Anthony Pounder to a house in Blackhall.

However, a few months after work started, the niece visited the and found the house in a state of disarray.

Pounder advised her that the works were almost complete.

A council investigation found that the value of the repairs which had been completed out was £6,850 and that £34,900 worth of work was still to commence.

Officers also discovered that some of the work carried out breached building regulations.

Teesside Crown Court heard that the property remained uninhabitable for almost three years until it was sold for a price significantly below its market value due to its condition.

Pounder, 40, previously pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and engaging in unfair commercial practice.

He was jailed for 23 months.

Gary Carr, Durham County Council’s strategic regulation manager, said after sentence was passed: "This case shows that we will take enforcement action where necessary and should serve as a warning to anyone looking to trade fraudulently that they risk significant criminal consequences, including imprisonment, by doing so.”

