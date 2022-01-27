Hartlepool schoolboy charged with riding electric scooter without valid licence
A teenage schoolboy is due to appear in court after he was charged with driving an electric scooter without a valid licence.
The Hartlepool boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of one count of driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
The incident is said to have taken place last summer along a main road in town.
The case is due to be heard for the first time later this week at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.