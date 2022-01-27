Hartlepool schoolboy charged with riding electric scooter without valid licence

A teenage schoolboy is due to appear in court after he was charged with driving an electric scooter without a valid licence.

By Newsroom
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 12:30 pm

The Hartlepool boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of one count of driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

The incident is said to have taken place last summer along a main road in town.

The case is due to be heard for the first time later this week at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Hartlepool case is due to be heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Read more: Latest rogues’ gallery of jailed Hartlepool criminals

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.

With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.