Hartlepool sex attacker Jack Bell jailed after attacking two lone women in Northallerton
Jack Bell, 22, of Balmoral Road, Hartlepool, left two victims with lasting psychological issues after targeting them as they walked alone.
He attacked the first victim after she heard footsteps behind her and moved to allow the person to pass.
Bell then sexually assaulted her before running away.
In the second incident, the victim noticed him following her the day before the attack.
The day after he followed her again and, on hearing footsteps behind her, she tried to escape down an alleyway.
But Bell caught up with her and tried to engage her in conversation before sexually assaulting her as she tried to escape.
Both offences took place in Northallerton.
Sentencing him to four years behind bars after he admitted two sexual assault charges, Judge Jonathan Carroll told Teesside Crown Court that Bell had an "utterly distorted view of women" and his "sexual entitlement" over them.