Gerald Raffell, 74, was found guilty of four counts of non-recent indecent assaults on boys in a trial at Oxford Crown Court in December.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to two further offences in another hearing last month.

Raffell, of West View Road, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Friday, February 17.

Gerald Raffell from Hartlepool has been jailed for 11 years.

His three victims were all aged under 16 at the time of the offences.

Raffell was arrested in August 2020 after the victims came forward and Thames Valley Police launched an investigation.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Martin Turner, of the force’s Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “The victims of these abhorrent offences were vulnerable children, who should have had every right to feel safe.

“Even though a significant amount of time has passed since the offences, when they came to light, we commenced an investigation.

“Thames Valley Police is absolutely committed to investigating offences such as these, no matter what the passage of time.

“The bravery of all of the victims meant that a serious sex offender has finally been brought to justice.”

DC Turner said he hoped the sentence would give some comfort to Raffell’s victims adding: “No matter how long has elapsed, we commit to investigating non-recent offences, and we will always seek to bring offenders before the courts to face up to their offending and face justice.”